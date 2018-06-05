No charges for California teacher who fired gun in class - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

No charges for California teacher who fired gun in class

SEASIDE, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors say a teacher who accidentally fired a gun inside a Northern California classroom while teaching firearm safety will not face charges.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that it had determined Dennis Alexander did not commit a crime when he fired into a ceiling. Some Seaside High School students were injured by falling debris.

KSBW-TV reports the district attorney's office also determined Alexander didn't violate any laws when he allowed students to handle his police service weapon and take selfies with it.

California has a state law banning teachers from bringing guns to school but prosecutors say Alexander was legally allowed to carry firearms on campus because he is a reserve police officer.

Alexander is a Seaside City Council member. He resigned from his teaching job.

