9-year-old student found with loaded handgun at school - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

9-year-old student found with loaded handgun at school

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a 9-year-old student brought a loaded gun to a New Jersey elementary school.

Lakewood police say the .22-caliber handgun was found in the Oak Street elementary school student's backpack around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say another student told security about the gun.

It wasn't immediately clear how the student obtained the gun or why they brought it to school. The student's name has not been released, and it's not known if the youth will face any charges or school discipline.

Authorities say the incident remains under investigation.

