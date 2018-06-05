Family-owned energy company closes amid fraud reports - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Family-owned energy company closes amid fraud reports

MANHEIM, Pa. (AP) - A family-owned Pennsylvania energy company has abruptly shut down as it faces a potential fraud involving tens of millions of dollars after the brief disappearance of its CEO.

LNP reports that Manheim-based Worley & Obetz closed its doors Monday after 72 years in the residential heating oil, propane and HVAC business. This will leave about 250 workers unemployed.

At least three banks have told the Securities and Exchange Commission the company will have multimillion-dollar losses over fraud tied to a loan. A restructuring plan to keep Worley & Obetz afloat has been rejected.

The company's longtime CEO Jeff Lyons had been reported missing May 15 but was found days later and fired. A message seeking comment from him wasn't returned.

The FBI is investigating. No one has been charged.

___

Information from: LNP, http://lancasteronline.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape as lawyer vows to fight

    Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape as lawyer vows to fight

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:09:34 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:10 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:10:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

    Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

    More >>

    Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

    More >>

  • Discrimination case caused turmoil for Colorado rights panel

    Discrimination case caused turmoil for Colorado rights panel

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:53:20 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:02:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, manages his shop Monday, June 4, 2018, in Lakewood, Colo., after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that he could refuse to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple because of ...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, manages his shop Monday, June 4, 2018, in Lakewood, Colo., after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that he could refuse to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple because of ...
    A Colorado baker's insistence that his religious beliefs justified his refusal to make a wedding cake for a gay couple created trouble for the state's civil rights commission long before the U.S. Supreme Court...More >>
    A Colorado baker's insistence that his religious beliefs justified his refusal to make a wedding cake for a gay couple created trouble for the state's civil rights commission long before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it had made a mistake.More >>

  • No charges for California teacher who fired gun in class

    No charges for California teacher who fired gun in class

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:53:14 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:01:57 GMT
    (David Royal/The Monterey County Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2010, file photo, Seaside City Council member Dennis Alexander poses for a photo in Seaside, Calif. The Monterey County District Attorney's Office announced Monday, June 4, 2...(David Royal/The Monterey County Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2010, file photo, Seaside City Council member Dennis Alexander poses for a photo in Seaside, Calif. The Monterey County District Attorney's Office announced Monday, June 4, 2...
    Prosecutors say a teacher who accidentally fired a gun inside a Northern California classroom while teaching firearm safety will not face charges.More >>
    Prosecutors say a teacher who accidentally fired a gun inside a Northern California classroom while teaching firearm safety will not face charges.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly