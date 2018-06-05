Lord & Taylor to close storied flagship on Fifth Avenue - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lord & Taylor to close storied flagship on Fifth Avenue

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Lord & Taylor is abandoning plans to keep a store in the Fifth Avenue flagship it is selling, as the chain's owner closes more stores and focuses on online sales.

The announcement Tuesday comes about seven months after the company said it would sell the century-old building to office space sharing company WeWork. Hudson's Bay Co. said then it would keep less than a quarter of the 11-story building for a Lord & Taylor store.

Hudson's Bay, which also operates Saks Fifth Avenue and other stores, said it expects to close up to 10 of its nearly 50 Lord & Taylor stores through 2019.

Lord & Taylor was the first to create Christmas windows for entertainment, rather than for selling merchandise. It pioneered the animated window display in 1938.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

