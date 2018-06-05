Dunham's Stingley Jr. sets announcement date

The nation's number one defensive back and major LSU target, Derek Stingley Jr., will announce his college commitment on Wednesday, June 20 at 1:30 p.m.

The five-star cornerback prospect from Dunham High School will decide between LSU, Florida and Texas.

The Dunham star also announced on twitter that he plans to shut down his recruitment, sign his letter of intent and enroll in December.

Stingley Jr. is the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the nation and the No. 17 ranked overall prospect in the 2019 class according to 247Sports.

Rivals ranks him the No. 1 cornerback in the nation and the No. 7 rated overall prospect in the 2019 class.

