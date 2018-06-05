Brawl erupts outside NYC funeral home - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Brawl erupts outside NYC funeral home

NEW YORK (AP) - A wild crowd scene erupted as police were trying to break up a fight outside a New York City funeral home.

The New York Police Department says officers were called at around 7:30 p.m. Monday about two women fighting for unknown reasons.

WNBC says people attending a wake at the East Harlem funeral home poured onto the sidewalk and jumped into the fray.

A witness, Angel Gutierrez (AHN'-hel goo-tee-AYR'-ehz), says people in the crowd of several dozen started screaming and pushing officers after an officer used a stun gun on a man during an arrest.

Two people were arrested and charges are pending. Two officers were treated for bite marks.

Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com

