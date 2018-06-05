Woman loses lawsuit over foliage growing near stop sign - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Woman loses lawsuit over foliage growing near stop sign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A woman suing an Ohio city over foliage growing in front of a stop sign that she says caused her to have an accident has lost her fight in the state Supreme Court.

At issue is a 2013 crash in Campbell (cam'-el) in northeastern Ohio in which the woman didn't see the sign because of foliage growing 34 feet in front of it.

The woman's personal injury lawsuit said the accident was caused by the city's failure to maintain the so-called "devil strip" of grass between the street and sidewalk to ensure the sign was visible to approaching traffic.

The city argued the stop sign itself was not obstructed and it hadn't been notified about the foliage.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled 5-2 in favor of the city.

