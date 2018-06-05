US job openings tick up to new record high - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US job openings tick up to new record high

(Paula Merritt/The Meridian Star via AP, File). FILE- In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, Garrett Thornton, left, Bradley Harper, Heather Wood and Marcus Brown fill out various job applications at the Governor's Job Fair in the Tommy E. Dulaney Center in... (Paula Merritt/The Meridian Star via AP, File). FILE- In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, Garrett Thornton, left, Bradley Harper, Heather Wood and Marcus Brown fill out various job applications at the Governor's Job Fair in the Tommy E. Dulaney Center in...
(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey). In this June 1, 2018, photo, a hiring sign hangs in front of a Kroger's grocery store in Hilton Head, S.C. On Tuesday, June 5, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for April. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey). In this June 1, 2018, photo, a hiring sign hangs in front of a Kroger's grocery store in Hilton Head, S.C. On Tuesday, June 5, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for April.

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. businesses posted the most job openings on record in April for the second straight month, underscoring the economy's strong demand for workers.

The Labor Department says the number of available jobs rose 1 percent to 6.7 million from 6.6 million in March. That's the most since records began in December 2000.

Steady economic growth has encouraged employers to step up hiring. That pushed the unemployment rate in May to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent. There are now more open jobs than there are unemployed people, a historically unusual development that should give workers more leverage to demand raises.

The number of people quitting their jobs slipped just 1 percent from a record high in March. More quitting suggests workers are easily able to get new jobs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape as lawyer vows to fight

    Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape as lawyer vows to fight

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:09:34 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:31:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

    Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

    More >>

    Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

    More >>

  • Miss America eliminates swimsuits and won't judge on looks

    Miss America eliminates swimsuits and won't judge on looks

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 11:59:54 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:31:02 GMT
    The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.More >>
    The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.More >>

  • Retired policeman's hunch leads to suspect in 6 killings

    Retired policeman's hunch leads to suspect in 6 killings

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-06-05 06:29:30 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:31:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). A Scottsdale Police Department officer blocks off traffic as police surround a local hotel where a suspect wanted in several killings was staying Monday, June 4, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. According to police, the suspect k...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). A Scottsdale Police Department officer blocks off traffic as police surround a local hotel where a suspect wanted in several killings was staying Monday, June 4, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. According to police, the suspect k...

    Authorities say a man fatally shot six people to death in the Phoenix area, some of whom were connected to his divorce, before killing himself with officers closing in.

    More >>

    Authorities say a man fatally shot six people to death in the Phoenix area, some of whom were connected to his divorce, before killing himself with officers closing in.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly