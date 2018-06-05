Nursing home resident dies trying to descend makeshift rope - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Nursing home resident dies trying to descend makeshift rope

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - An 87-year-old nursing home resident fell to his death after trying to climb down a makeshift rope from a third-floor window.

Police say William Strasner apparently died Monday at the Emerald South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Buffalo.

Police say they believe Strasner was trying to leave the facility down a rope made from bedding and clothing he'd tied together when he fell more than 30 feet.

An employee found him. He died on the way to the hospital.

Capt. Jeff Rinaldo says patient windows normally don't open more than 7 inches but a device used to secure Strasner's window was apparently missing.

State and county officials are investigating.

A woman at the facility would not comment.

