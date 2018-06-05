Officials probe commune after illegal child labor claims - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Officials probe commune after illegal child labor claims

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (AP) - New York officials will investigate whether children as young as 6 years old work at a soap factory and farm run by a religious commune.

The state labor department says it will investigate the Twelve Tribes community in Cambridge on Monday after the TV show "Inside Edition" aired hidden camera footage purporting to show child labor.

A worker who shot the video talked to children in the factory who said they were 11 and 10. Footage shows a 6-year-old boy pushing a wheelbarrow and picking potatoes.

Twelve Tribes did not respond Tuesday to a message seeking comment.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports the commune owns a 112-acre farm in Cambridge and maintains other communities.

They sell to high-end labels, including Acure, which said it would cease business with the factory.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

