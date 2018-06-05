The Latest: Fox gets lifeline in its takeover offer for Sky - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Fox gets lifeline in its takeover offer for Sky

LONDON (AP) - The Latest on the rival bids for British satellite broadcaster Sky (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Britain's culture secretary says he will allow 21st Century Fox's 11.7 billion-pound ($16.4 billion) bid to buy the 61 percent of the U.K. satellite broadcaster Sky it doesn't already own, provided it divests itself of Sky News.

Matt Hancock's statement also cleared the way for Comcast's rival bid for Sky - setting the stage for a bidding war.

Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox has stumbled in its efforts to take full control of Sky because of regulatory concerns over the extent of Murdoch's influence on British media. The Competition and Markets Authority provisionally blocked the deal in January, but Fox has offered remedies to address concerns.

Hancock also said he'd allow Comcast's 22 billion-pound ($30.7 billion) bid for Fox to proceed to the next stage.

___

1:25 p.m.

Britain's culture secretary is set to offer his verdict on 21st Century Fox's 11.7 billion-pound bid ($16.4 billion) to buy the 61 percent of the U.K. satellite broadcaster Sky it doesn't already own.  

Matt Hancock's statement on Tuesday will lay out whether the government will block or permit the deal subject to certain conditions.  

Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox has stumbled in its efforts to take full control of Sky because of regulatory concerns over the extent of Murdoch's influence on British media. The Competition and Markets Authority provisionally blocked the deal in January, but Fox has offered remedies to address concerns.  

Hancock will also offer a view on whether he will allow Comcast's 22 billion-pound ($30.7 billion) bid for Fox to proceed to the next stage.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Miss America eliminates swimsuits and won't judge on looks

    Miss America eliminates swimsuits and won't judge on looks

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 11:59:54 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-06-05 13:51:08 GMT
    The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.More >>
    The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants in their appearance.More >>

  • Starbucks' Schultz mulling 'philanthropy to public service'

    Starbucks' Schultz mulling 'philanthropy to public service'

    Monday, June 4 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-06-04 20:49:08 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 9:50 AM EDT2018-06-05 13:50:25 GMT
    Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.More >>
    Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.More >>

  • California, long a blue state, could get bluer in primary

    California, long a blue state, could get bluer in primary

    Monday, June 4 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-06-04 18:40:19 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-06-05 13:42:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2018 file photo Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom smiles at a campaign stop at Stakely's Barber Salon in Los Angeles. Newson is expected to easily top the field in the race for govenor, but form...(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2018 file photo Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom smiles at a campaign stop at Stakely's Barber Salon in Los Angeles. Newson is expected to easily top the field in the race for govenor, but form...
    Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls.More >>
    Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly