UK culture secretary to offer verdict on Fox bid for Sky

LONDON (AP) - Britain's culture secretary is set to offer his verdict on 21st Century Fox's 11.7 billion-pound bid ($16.4 billion) to buy the 61 percent of the U.K. satellite broadcaster Sky it doesn't already own.
Matt Hancock's statement on Tuesday will lay out whether the government will block or permit the deal subject to certain conditions.
Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox has stumbled in its efforts to take full control of Sky because of regulatory concerns over the extent of Murdoch's influence on British media. The Competition and Markets Authority provisionally blocked the deal in January, but Fox has offered remedies to address concerns.
Hancock will also offer a view on whether he will allow Comcast's 22 billion-pound ($30.7 billion) bid for Fox to proceed to the next stage.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide pollsMore >>
Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide pollsMore >>
The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional orderMore >>
The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional orderMore >>
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapyMore >>
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapyMore >>
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to workMore >>
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to workMore >>
Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.More >>
Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.More >>
An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 yearsMore >>
An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 yearsMore >>
US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like LatviaMore >>
US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like LatviaMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>