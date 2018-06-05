The Latest: Italy leader: EU immigration policy a 'failure' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Italy leader: EU immigration policy a 'failure'

(Giuseppe Lami/ANSA via AP). A view of the Senate while Premier Giuseppe Conte delivers his speech, flanked by his cabinet ministers, center, in Rome, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. In his first policy statement, Conte addresses the upper Senate chamber on Tue... (Giuseppe Lami/ANSA via AP). A view of the Senate while Premier Giuseppe Conte delivers his speech, flanked by his cabinet ministers, center, in Rome, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. In his first policy statement, Conte addresses the upper Senate chamber on Tue...
(Giuseppe Lami/ANSA via AP). Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, left, flanked by Senate president Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, attends the celebrations for Italy's Republic Day, in Rome Saturday, June 2, 2018. At an oath-taking ceremony in the pres... (Giuseppe Lami/ANSA via AP). Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, left, flanked by Senate president Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, attends the celebrations for Italy's Republic Day, in Rome Saturday, June 2, 2018. At an oath-taking ceremony in the pres...

ROME (AP) - The Latest on Italian politics (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has declared the Europe Union's immigration policy a "failure" and demanded it be renegotiated as he outlined the policy agenda of the populist 5-Star Movement and League's "government of change."

In his first policy address, Conte insisted that Italy isn't racist and fully accepts its responsibilities to welcome and integrate legitimate refugees. But he said the EU must take on a greater burden, including in its negotiations with migrants' home countries and in sending back those who don't qualify for asylum.

Conte was interrupted nearly three-dozen times during his hour-plus-long speech before Parliament's upper Senate chamber before a confidence vote later Tuesday. He will deliver a similar address to the lower Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday.

Between them, the 5-Stars and League have a slight parliamentary majority.

___

11:25 a.m.

Italy's populist government will present its agenda to Parliament, where the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and right-wing League have slim majorities that are expected to give Premier Giuseppe Conte the necessary votes of confidence to start governing.

In his first policy statement, Conte addresses the upper Senate chamber on Tuesday and the lower Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday, capping an extraordinary week that saw the installation of Western Europe's first populist government after three months of political and financial turmoil.

Conte's address is expected to draw heavily from the 5-Star-League's 57-page government agenda, which calls for a two-tiered flat tax, a basic income for poor Italians and pension reform - a heavy spending platform that economists and EU policymakers worry will increase the country's debt burden, already Europe's heaviest after Greece.

