UK economy 'on course to rebound' in Q2 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UK economy 'on course to rebound' in Q2

LONDON (AP) - A closely monitored survey is indicating that the British economy has rebounded during the second quarter.

In their monthly survey of the service sector, financial information company IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply found growth running at a three-month high.

Their so-called purchasing managers' index for the sector - a broad gauge of business activity - came in at 54 in May, up from 52.8 the previous month. Anything above 50 indicates expansion.

Chris Williamson, IHS Markit's chief business economist, said Tuesday that the pickup "adds to evidence that the economy is on course to rebound" during the second quarter.

During the first quarter, the British economy expanded by a quarterly rate of just 0.1 percent. It's unclear whether that was due largely to wintry weather.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Union negotiates with smaller Vegas casinos to avoid strike

    Union negotiates with smaller Vegas casinos to avoid strike

    Monday, June 4 2018 7:09 PM EDT2018-06-04 23:09:12 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 6:29 AM EDT2018-06-05 10:29:36 GMT
    (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP). In this photo taken May 22, 2018, members of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, assemble for a presentation in a university arena before an evening vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union r...(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP). In this photo taken May 22, 2018, members of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, assemble for a presentation in a university arena before an evening vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union r...
    The union for Las Vegas casino-hotel workers is shifting its attention to negotiating contracts with smaller casino operators.More >>
    The union for Las Vegas casino-hotel workers is shifting its attention to negotiating contracts with smaller casino operators.More >>

  • GOP seeks to avoid shutout in race for California governor

    GOP seeks to avoid shutout in race for California governor

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:00 AM EDT2018-06-05 07:00:35 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 6:23 AM EDT2018-06-05 10:23:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...
    The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.More >>
    The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.More >>

  • Starbucks' Schultz mulling 'philanthropy to public service'

    Starbucks' Schultz mulling 'philanthropy to public service'

    Monday, June 4 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-06-04 20:49:08 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 6:21 AM EDT2018-06-05 10:21:14 GMT
    Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.More >>
    Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly