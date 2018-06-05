UK Cabinet expected to approve Heathrow expansion - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UK Cabinet expected to approve Heathrow expansion

LONDON (AP) - The British Cabinet is expected to approve the construction of a third runway at Heathrow Airport, and to put the long-running issue up for a parliamentary vote.

The economic secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, told the BBC on Tuesday, "we need to expand our capacity and this is the right thing to do."

The location of a new runway in southeastern England has been debated for years amid concerns over pollution, traffic and noise.

The Department for Transportation last year asked the public for comments on the plans to build the runway at Heathrow, arguing the project would permit an additional 260,000 flights a year and add 74 billion pounds ($99 billion) to the British economy over 60 years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Starbucks' Schultz mulling 'philanthropy to public service'

    Starbucks' Schultz mulling 'philanthropy to public service'

    Monday, June 4 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-06-04 20:49:08 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 4:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 08:59:37 GMT
    Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.More >>
    Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.More >>

  • Lava from Hawaii volcano destroys 117 Big Island homes

    Lava from Hawaii volcano destroys 117 Big Island homes

    Monday, June 4 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-06-04 21:12:17 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 4:52 AM EDT2018-06-05 08:52:28 GMT
    (Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows on Hawaii as they approach Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland residential neighborhood. Lava fr...(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows on Hawaii as they approach Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland residential neighborhood. Lava fr...
    Lava from an erupting Hawaii volcano has destroyed more than 100 homes in a rural district of the Big Island.More >>
    Lava from an erupting Hawaii volcano has destroyed more than 100 homes in a rural district of the Big Island.More >>

  • Lawsuit filed in woman's death in Texas hotel during Harvey

    Lawsuit filed in woman's death in Texas hotel during Harvey

    Monday, June 4 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-06-04 22:59:07 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 4:51 AM EDT2018-06-05 08:51:45 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Renick family via AP). This undated photo provided by the family of Renick shows Jill Renick. The family of Renick, whose body was found 11 days after she made a frantic cellphone call from a Houston hotel elevator as floodwaters from ...(Courtesy of the Renick family via AP). This undated photo provided by the family of Renick shows Jill Renick. The family of Renick, whose body was found 11 days after she made a frantic cellphone call from a Houston hotel elevator as floodwaters from ...
    Family of woman whose body was found 11 days after she made a frantic cellphone call from a Houston hotel elevator as floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey rushed in has filed a lawsuit against the hotel.More >>
    Family of woman whose body was found 11 days after she made a frantic cellphone call from a Houston hotel elevator as floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey rushed in has filed a lawsuit against the hotel.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly