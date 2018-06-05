Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York.

By TOM HAYS
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York.

Weinstein quietly answered a series of yes and no questions from the judge asking if he understood his rights at the hearing in Manhattan after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul last week on charges involving two women.

One alleged victim, who has not been identified publicly, told investigators that Weinstein cornered her in a hotel room and raped her. The other accuser, former actress Lucia Evans, has gone public with her account of Weinstein forcing her to perform oral sex at his office in 2004. The Associated Press does not identify alleged victims of sexual assaults unless they come forward publicly.

Dozens more women have accused him of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

The 66-year-old Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, has challenged the credibility of his alleged victims and says his client is confident he is going to clear his name.

Brafman called the rape allegation "absurd," saying that the accuser and Weinstein had a decadelong, consensual sexual relationship that continued after the alleged 2013 attack.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has said it was predictable that Weinstein's camp would attack the integrity of the women and of the legal system.

Vance, a Democrat, came under public pressure from women's groups to prosecute Weinstein after declining to do so in 2015, when an Italian model went to police to say Weinstein had groped her during a meeting.

Police set up a sting in which the woman recorded herself confronting Weinstein and him apologizing for his conduct. But Vance decided there was not enough evidence to bring charges.

Weinstein is out on $1 million bail.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

    Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:09:34 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:44:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned...

    Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

    More >>

    Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

    More >>

  • Lawyers for Trump, 'Apprentice' entrant in court over suit

    Lawyers for Trump, 'Apprentice' entrant in court over suit

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:09:29 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:44:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued th...
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.More >>
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump and a former "Apprentice" contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies are due in court in New York.More >>

  • Timberlake, Underwood, Carey to play iHeartRadio festival

    Timberlake, Underwood, Carey to play iHeartRadio festival

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:49 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:49:30 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:31 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:31:16 GMT
    (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017 file photo, Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn. Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood and Shawn Mendes are among the sta...(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017 file photo, Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn. Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood and Shawn Mendes are among the sta...
    Justin Timberlake, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Mariah Carey and Imagine Dragons are among the acts that will play the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas this summer.More >>
    Justin Timberlake, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Mariah Carey and Imagine Dragons are among the acts that will play the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas this summer.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly