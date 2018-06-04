Ochsner now using new device for breast biopsies

Ochsner Baton Rouge is the first in Louisiana to use a Brevera, a new device that saves patients from prolonged discomfort.

Oftentimes, a diagnosis of breast cancer can be eliminated following further breast imaging with a mammogram, ultrasound or MRI. Occasionally, a breast biopsy may be recommended to evaluate the tissue from the suspicious area of the breast. In the past, this could be a lengthy and uncomfortable procedure.

The new Brevera® Breast Biopsy System streamlines the entire breast biopsy process from start to finish. Ochsner Baton Rouge physicians Quentin Alleva, M.D., and Anshu Duggal, M.D., performed the first vacuum assisted 3D tomosynthesis and ultrasound guided breast biopsies in Louisiana using Brevera.

According to the manufacturer, Hologic, the system has the potential to save an average of 10 minutes per procedure to transform the patient experience.

“The Brevera system performs real time x-rays of the tissue samples as we take them, and thus the physician immediately knows if the sample contains calcifications and is adequate for diagnosis,” explained Dr. Alleva.

“Older systems required first taking multiple samples, then bringing them to another room to be x-rayed and examined by the radiologist. All while the patient is sitting with their breast in compression, which is a bit uncomfortable.”

Dr. Duggal estimates that the new Brevera procedure time should be around 12 minutes, down considerably from a traditional procedure average of over 20 minutes.

“This new unit allows faster throughput and a more comfortable patient experience,” says Dr. Duggal. “Everyone is very excited about this; it allows us to provide complete breast cancer care with our Cancer Center, including diagnosis, minimally invasive surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.”

BENEFITS OF BREVERA DEVICE

Fast procedures: More confidence in sample verification allows for fast biopsy procedures.

Fewer steps: Advanced tissue handling automatically separates samples for pathology.

Patient satisfaction: Fast procedures mean less time under compression for the patient, which can result in a more positive biopsy experience.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with an Ochsner practitioner, call 225-761-5200.