United Blood Services plans 10th Annual “Boogie on the Bayou”

United Blood Services (UBS) is planning it’s 10th Annual Boogie on the Bayou blood donation drive.

During the summer months, blood usage goes up, while donations go down. UBS says because of donors, there is always blood on the shelf to give someone else a chance.

BOOGIE ON THE BAYOU DONATION DRIVE

Thursday, June 7

7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

8234 One Calais Ave.

Baton Rouge

Donors have a chance to win various prizes including: a 32” Roku Smart TV; $200 Bass Pro Shop Gift card; and to be a finalist in the Dream Vacation Giveaway. All items are while supplies last, and distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

As always, all blood types are needed. However, United Blood Services is always in need of type O negative red cells. Type O negative blood is the only type that can safely be given to patients of all blood types. Donors can also inquire about donating plasma and platelets.

Donors can fill out the interview portion of their donation online, in the privacy of their home or office. Click on the “Health History Questionnaire." Make sure to print your “Fast track donation ticket” and bring it with you to your donation.

BLOOD DONOR QUALIFICATIONS

AGE: at least 16 years old

WEIGHT: at least 110 pounds

Be in good health

Photo ID required

Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 years of age must have signed permission from a parent or guardian. For more information, call 877-UBS HERO (877-827-4376).

