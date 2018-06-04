Outdoor summer fun reminders for Sun Safety Week

Outdoor summer fun is important and so is sun safety. Unfortunately, sun exposure presents risk factors that can lead to skin or eye damage, and even skin cancer.
SUN SAFETY WEEK
Sun Safety Week is held annually on the first week of June to encourage you to protect your skin and your eyes from the sun. The goal is to educate people about the dangers of too much sun in order to stop the rising cases of skin cancer.
Skin cancer is the most common of all cancer types. Most skin cancers are caused by too much exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays.
Prevention and early detection are the best ways to keep your skin healthy. It’s important to learn what you can do to protect yourself.
PRACTICE SUN SAFETY
According to the American Cancer Society, bug spray reduces sunscreen’s SPF by 33 percent, so wear more protective lotion.
Get a professional skin examination from a dermatologist once a year, and learn how to perform a monthly self-examination. Skin self-exams do not require any special medical equipment. All you need are your eyes, a mirror, and the knowledge of what to look for.
EXAMINING YOUR SKIN (Source: CancerCare.org)
If you have any moles that fit the following criteria, ask your doctor to check them out.
ABCDEs of MOLES
|Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.