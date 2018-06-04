Mosquito sample in WBR Parish tests positive for West Nile Virus

Baton Rouge police are urging community members to prevent violence, and they say it starts with their kids' bedroom.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
The special legislative session ended without a compromise late Monday night, so now, lawmakers will return for a third special session to try to raise revenue again.More >>
A woman accused of purposely hitting one person and then slamming into two houses is now behind bars. According to court documents, Krystle Mealey, 32, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Monday.More >>
WAFB First Alert Weather team forecast.More >>
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.More >>
The Miss America competition will no longer have a swimsuit portion of the program, the chair of the board of directors announced Tuesday.More >>
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.More >>
In surveillance video, Major Jimmy Stanford can be seen throwing something at the suspect, Justin Stanford - no relation. It was a can of beans.More >>
The mother managed to get out of the river safely, but the girl stepped into a deep hole, went underwater and drowned, officials say.More >>
Authorities say a man fatally shot six people to death in the Phoenix area, some of whom were connected to his divorce, before killing himself with officers closing in.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
"Please hide packages from husband," the doormat read, so that's exactly what the delivery person did - to hilarious results.More >>
After nearly five million views and thousands of comments and shares, the report from the Lubbock Police Department says two officers were assaulted on Saturday, June 2 during a neighborhood water gun fight.More >>
Emma Grace Kennedy has blue eyes and short blonde hair and was wearing at light blue onesie at the time of the abduction.More >>
