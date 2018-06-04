Mosquito sample in WBR Parish tests positive for West Nile Virus

West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control has been testing samples for West Nile Virus, and one sample has come back positive.

Sixty-three samples were submitted for testing last week and one sample from the northern end of the parish came back positive for the virus. Officials remind residents to take steps to keep mosquitoes away during peak season (June through September).

Spray trucks will be out in WBR Parish spraying this week. Parish parks will also be receiving treatment.