Japan's Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko visit Hawaii

Japan's Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko visit Hawaii

By SOPHIA YAN and AUDREY McAVOY
Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Prince Akishino, the second son of Japan's Emperor Akihito, and his wife, Princess Kiko, are visiting Hawaii for the first time.

The Japanese royal couple is on Oahu this week as part of a yearlong celebration for the 150th anniversary of the first Japanese immigrants arriving in Hawaii.

Akishino and Kiko will visit sites including the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Punchbowl and the Ehime Maru Memorial on Monday, which commemorates Japanese lives lost when a U.S. submarine collided with a Japanese ship, and attend dinner with Gov. David Ige.

Emperor Akihito announced in December that he would step down in April 2019.

Akihito will be succeeded by his eldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito. Akishino, 52, would then ascend to the role of crown prince.

