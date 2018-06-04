Filming set for reality TV show featuring Baton Rouge medics

Top from left to right: Peter Colina, George Steffensen, Nicole Jagers, Nikki Johnson, Lacey Spencer, Megan Duke, Alyssa Toucey, Ramon Cooper, and Haley Fisher. Bottom: Demerrius Slocum, Hillary Duncan, and Kasie Tadlock. (Source: East Baton Rouge EMS)

The reality TV show "Nightwatch," which depicts the duties of overnight paramedics, will begin filming in Baton Rouge on Thursday.

The show will feature medics from East Baton Rouge EMS responding to emergency calls throughout the city.

EMS spokesperson Micahel Chustz says filming will last for 10 weeks and the network A&E anticipates airing 10 episodes this fall.

RELATED: Two movies to be filmed in Baton Rouge this summer

Chustz said 13 medics have been chosen to be featured on the show: Peter Colina, George Steffensen, Nicole Jagers, Nikki Johnson, Lacey Spencer, Megan Duke, Alyssa Toucey, Ramon Cooper, Haley Fisher, Demerrius Slocum, Hillary Duncan, and Kasie Tadlock.

The East Baton Rouge metro council approved a contract with the show's producers back on March 28.

The show is similar to the hit series “Cops." Cameras follow medics as they respond to emergencies.

"Nightwatch" premiered in 2015 and filmed often in New Orleans. Chustz, says NOLA crews recommended Baton Rouge because of their similarities.

"Our services are somewhat similar in size and the way we run all 911 calls, and handle all the things in the city as well as the parish,” Chustz said.

RELATED: Film producer explains why he likes making movies in Louisiana

Chustz says people will get a clear picture of how difficult the job is. "It's mentally tough, it's physically tough, it's emotionally tough,” Chustz said. “You see a lot of bad things. We deal with people when they're having a bad day, a bad moment in their lives. It's a difficult job. I hope people get out of it how dedicated these EMS medics are. How hard they work."

He also says the filming couldn't come at a better time. Currently, there's a nationwide shortage of paramedics, so he hopes the show will inspire more people to pursue the career.

"I actually got into this career sort of by accident, wasn't thinking about doing it, and did it,” Chustz said. “So people get in for various reasons and it's just one of the things that you do.”

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.