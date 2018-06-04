2 killed in fall in Yosemite park were elite climbers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

2 killed in fall in Yosemite park were elite climbers

(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File). FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Family and friends say the two men who fell to their deaths while climbing El Capitan at Yosemite National park were elite climbers who... (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File). FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Family and friends say the two men who fell to their deaths while climbing El Capitan at Yosemite National park were elite climbers who...

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - Family and friends say the two men who fell to their deaths while climbing El Capitan at Yosemite National park were elite climbers who partnered on routes since their college days in San Diego.

The National Park Service has said 45-year-old Jason Wells and 42-year-old Tim Klein were about 1,000 feet (300 meters) up the so-called Freeblast Route when they fell on Saturday.

Wells' Friend, Brady Robinson, tells the Washington Post in a story published Monday that the pair last month scaled two El Capitan routes in one weekend. He says each climb usually takes skilled climbers several days to complete.

Wells was a Boulder, Colorado investment manager.

Klein was a teacher from Palmdale, California who twice won his district's teacher of the year award.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lava from Hawaii volcano destroys 117 Big Island homes

    Lava from Hawaii volcano destroys 117 Big Island homes

    Monday, June 4 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-06-04 21:12:17 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-06-04 21:12:19 GMT
    (Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows on Hawaii as they approach Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland residential neighborhood. Lava fr...(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows on Hawaii as they approach Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland residential neighborhood. Lava fr...
    Lava from an erupting Hawaii volcano has destroyed more than 100 homes in a rural district of the Big Island.More >>
    Lava from an erupting Hawaii volcano has destroyed more than 100 homes in a rural district of the Big Island.More >>

  • Licking cancer: US postal stamp helped fund key breast study

    Licking cancer: US postal stamp helped fund key breast study

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:08:56 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-06-04 21:12:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ric Feld, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2003, file photo, Rep. Stephanie Stuckey Benfield, D-Decatur, promotes the breast cancer prevention stamp from the well on the floor of the House in Atlanta. Countless breast cancer patients in the fut...(AP Photo/Ric Feld, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2003, file photo, Rep. Stephanie Stuckey Benfield, D-Decatur, promotes the breast cancer prevention stamp from the well on the floor of the House in Atlanta. Countless breast cancer patients in the fut...
    Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp.More >>
    Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp.More >>

  • 4 Scouts missing after summit attempt of Mount Baker volcano

    4 Scouts missing after summit attempt of Mount Baker volcano

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:19:47 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-06-04 21:12:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state.(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state.
    Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, a 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) volcano in Washington state.More >>
    Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, a 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) volcano in Washington state.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly