How to burn more calories when you splurge on food

There are several “holidays” celebrating different food throughout the month of June, like National Donut Day on June 1 or National Cheese Day on June 4.

It’s easy to make an excuse to break your normally healthy eating habits when your office breakroom is loaded with donuts to celebrate National Donut Day. Sometimes it’s too hard to resist, especially when it comes to free food, but you don’t have to feel guilty about your splurge.

According to Baton Rouge General (BRG), unless you eat donuts every day, there are things you can do when you give into temptation so those extra empty calories don’t sabotage your diet.

Donuts are high in calories and contain a lot of fat and sugar without contributing much nutritional value. The calorie count and nutrition facts for donuts will differ depending on the type of donut it is (cake, glazed, filled, etc.) and the size.

DONUT CALORIE COUNT

Dunkin Donuts, French Cruller - 220 calories

Dunkin Donuts, Glazed Chocolate - 340 calories

Krispy Kreme Original Glazed - 190 calories

Krispy Kreme Double Dark Chocolate - 400 calories

So what can you do to burn off those extra calories after you’ve splurged?

BRG shared these 10 ideas:

ACTIVITY CALORIES BURNED IN 30 MINUTES Slow dancing 112 Walking (3.5 mph) 149 Gardening 167 Walking (4.5 mph) 186 Aerobics (low-impact) 205 Swimming 223 Rollerblading 260 Bicycling (12-13.9 mph) 298 Running (6 mph) 372 Bicycling (16-19 mph) 446

Note: The calorie counts shown are approximate and based on a 155-pound person. You may burn more or less for the same activity depending on your weight and level of intensity.

JUNE FOOD HOLIDAYS (Source: Holiday Insights website)

Candy Month

Dairy Month

National Fresh Fruit & Vegetables Month

June 1 – National Donut Day

June 2 – National Rocky Road Day

June 4 – National Applesauce Cake Day

June 4 – National Cheese Day

June 7 – National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

June 9 – National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day

June 11 - National Corn on the Cob Day

June 12 - National Jerky Day

June 12 - National Peanut Butter Cookie Day

June 16 – Fresh Veggies Day

June 18 – International Picnic Day

June 18 – International Sushi Day

June 18 – National Splurge Day

June 20 – Ice Cream Soda Day

June 22 – National Chocolate Eclair Day