How to burn more calories when you splurge on food

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
Source: Baton Rouge General's website
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

There are several “holidays” celebrating different food throughout the month of June, like National Donut Day on June 1 or National Cheese Day on June 4.

It’s easy to make an excuse to break your normally healthy eating habits when your office breakroom is loaded with donuts to celebrate National Donut Day. Sometimes it’s too hard to resist, especially when it comes to free food, but you don’t have to feel guilty about your splurge.

According to Baton Rouge General (BRG), unless you eat donuts every day, there are things you can do when you give into temptation so those extra empty calories don’t sabotage your diet.

Donuts are high in calories and contain a lot of fat and sugar without contributing much nutritional value. The calorie count and nutrition facts for donuts will differ depending on the type of donut it is (cake, glazed, filled, etc.) and the size.

DONUT CALORIE COUNT

  • Dunkin Donuts, French Cruller - 220 calories
  • Dunkin Donuts, Glazed Chocolate - 340 calories
  • Krispy Kreme Original Glazed - 190 calories
  • Krispy Kreme Double Dark Chocolate - 400 calories

So what can you do to burn off those extra calories after you’ve splurged?
BRG shared these 10 ideas:

ACTIVITY CALORIES BURNED IN 30 MINUTES
Slow dancing 112
Walking (3.5 mph) 149
Gardening  167
Walking (4.5 mph)  186
Aerobics (low-impact)  205
Swimming 223
Rollerblading 260
Bicycling (12-13.9 mph) 298
Running (6 mph)  372
Bicycling (16-19 mph) 446

Note: The calorie counts shown are approximate and based on a 155-pound person. You may burn more or less for the same activity depending on your weight and level of intensity.

JUNE FOOD HOLIDAYS (Source: Holiday Insights website)

  • Candy Month
  • Dairy Month
  • National Fresh Fruit & Vegetables Month
  • June 1 – National Donut Day
  • June 2 – National Rocky Road Day
  • June 4 – National Applesauce Cake Day
  • June 4 – National Cheese Day
  • June 7 – National Chocolate Ice Cream Day
  • June 9 – National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day
  • June 11 - National Corn on the Cob Day
  • June 12 - National Jerky Day
  • June 12 - National Peanut Butter Cookie Day
  • June 16 – Fresh Veggies Day
  • June 18 – International Picnic Day
  • June 18 – International Sushi Day
  • June 18 – National Splurge Day
  • June 20 – Ice Cream Soda Day
  • June 22 – National Chocolate Eclair Day
