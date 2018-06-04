How to burn more calories when you splurge on food

There are several “holidays” celebrating different food throughout the month of June, like National Donut Day on June 1 or National Cheese Day on June 4.
It’s easy to make an excuse to break your normally healthy eating habits when your office breakroom is loaded with donuts to celebrate National Donut Day. Sometimes it’s too hard to resist, especially when it comes to free food, but you don’t have to feel guilty about your splurge.
According to Baton Rouge General (BRG), unless you eat donuts every day, there are things you can do when you give into temptation so those extra empty calories don’t sabotage your diet.
RELATED: Learn more about Baton Rouge General Medical Center
Donuts are high in calories and contain a lot of fat and sugar without contributing much nutritional value. The calorie count and nutrition facts for donuts will differ depending on the type of donut it is (cake, glazed, filled, etc.) and the size.
DONUT CALORIE COUNT
So what can you do to burn off those extra calories after you’ve splurged?
BRG shared these 10 ideas:
|ACTIVITY
|CALORIES BURNED IN 30 MINUTES
|Slow dancing
|112
|Walking (3.5 mph)
|149
|Gardening
|167
|Walking (4.5 mph)
|186
|Aerobics (low-impact)
|205
|Swimming
|223
|Rollerblading
|260
|Bicycling (12-13.9 mph)
|298
|Running (6 mph)
|372
|Bicycling (16-19 mph)
|446
Note: The calorie counts shown are approximate and based on a 155-pound person. You may burn more or less for the same activity depending on your weight and level of intensity.
JUNE FOOD HOLIDAYS (Source: Holiday Insights website)
|Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.