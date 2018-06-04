Charges dropped against former state trooper accused of rape - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Charges dropped against former state trooper accused of rape

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Prosecutors have dropped rape charges against a former Ohio trooper accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague.

The Blade in Toledo reports prosecutors decided to drop the charges against Adam Foster, of Liberty Center, after new, unspecified information turned up. They say they still could refile the charges.

Foster was fired in 2016 after an internal investigation. He was charged about a month later with two counts of rape.

His defense lawyer says Foster has maintained that a rape never happened. She says the dismissal of the charges is a big relief to Foster and his family.

He was accused of sexually assaulting a co-worker at her home when they were off duty. He had worked at a Swanton post in northwest Ohio.

___

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge blocks New Jersey's bid to bolt waterfront commission

    Judge blocks New Jersey's bid to bolt waterfront commission

    Monday, June 4 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:19:06 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 3:39 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:39:42 GMT
    A federal judge has temporarily blocked New Jersey from withdrawing from the bistate Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor, a group that investigates illegal activity at the ports.More >>
    A federal judge has temporarily blocked New Jersey from withdrawing from the bistate Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor, a group that investigates illegal activity at the ports.More >>

  • 4 Scouts missing after summit attempt of Mount Baker volcano

    4 Scouts missing after summit attempt of Mount Baker volcano

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:19:47 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:34:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state.(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state.
    Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, a 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) volcano in Washington state.More >>
    Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, a 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) volcano in Washington state.More >>

  • Family spokesman says George HW Bush leaving hospital

    Family spokesman says George HW Bush leaving hospital

    Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue. (Source: CNN, File)Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue. (Source: CNN, File)
    Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue. (Source: CNN, File)Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue. (Source: CNN, File)

    Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly