Chicago police say slain 11-year-old boy was shot in head

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say an 11-year-old boy whose body was found on the floor of a South Side home was shot in the head.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) says police who arrived at the scene early Monday initially believed the boy had suffered "blunt trauma to the head." But he says an autopsy on the boy identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Jechon Anderson revealed a single gunshot wound.

Guglielmi says police are questioning three people but no arrests have been made.

The boy's body was found at about 1 a.m. on Monday inside a two-story apartment building in the city's West Pullman neighborhood after a 911 call to report an unresponsive child. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

