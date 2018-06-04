Big Easy Bucha to host kombucha tasting event

Louisiana based kombucha company, Big Easy Bucha, LLC, is now available at Baton Rouge’s FRESHJUNKIE. The two businesses are collaborating for a kombucha pairing and tasting event on Saturday, June 23.

KOMBUCHA PAIRING/TASTING EVENT

Saturday, June 23

FRESHJUNKIE – Southdowns shopping center

4257 Perkins Road

The free event will take place at FRESHJUNKIE’s Southdowns shopping center site on Perkins Road. The event will include free salad and kombucha pairings, an informational talk about the benefits and use of kombucha, and products available for purchase.

Kombucha, a fermented tea packed with probiotics, has continued to rise in popularity across the U.S. over the past few of years.

FRESHJUNKIE currently carries Big Easy Bucha's Jazz Juice, Basin St. Blues, Bayou Berry, Streetcar Sipper, and Cajun Kick flavors in their Southdowns and Main Street locations.

"A salad from FRESHJUNKIE and a refreshing, local kombucha is the perfect combo to kick off to a healthy summer," says co-founder Austin Sherman.

FRESHJUNKIE owner, Patrick Fellows, said Big Easy Bucha is an exciting addition to his wholesome and popular salad and wraps franchise, and noted that the fizzy drink always sells out.

“Our mission at FRESHJUNKIE is to make daily, healthy options easier - whatever lifestyle you choose and enjoy. It’s important for FRESHJUNKIE to partner with organizations like Big Easy Bucha that support and influence positive choices,” Fellows said.

FRESHJUNKIE - Southdowns

Monday thru Saturday

6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

FRESHJUNKIE - Main Street Market

Monday thru Friday

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Saturdays

8 a.m. to noon

Big Easy Bucha LLC was founded in 2014 by husband and wife team Austin Sherman and Alexis Korman. Big Easy Bucha is New Orleans' original kombucha company, creating artisan, ready-to-drink, uniquely Southern kombucha beverages.

