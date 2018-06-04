Dallas-area church targets 'dangerous isms,' such as Judaism - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Dallas-area church targets 'dangerous isms,' such as Judaism

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) - A Dallas-area church has distributed flyers advertising a series of weekly seminars it plans to host condemning "dangerous isms," such as Judaism, Islamism and liberalism.

Greenville Avenue Church of Christ in Richardson says in the flyers that the Wednesday seminars will "provide a proper response for the Christian."

Pulpit minister Shelton Gibbs III told The Dallas Morning News that the wording used in advertising could have been better, but that other faiths run counter to God's order to follow Jesus Christ.

He says other topics, such as racism or sexism, won't be discussed because "there are only so many Wednesdays in a summer."

The flyers prompted a social media backlash but Gibbs says the church doesn't mean to criticize or antagonize others.

Atheism, alcoholism and "emotionalism" are other seminar topics.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

