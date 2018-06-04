Family spokesman says George HW Bush leaving hospital - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Family spokesman says George HW Bush leaving hospital

Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue. (Source: CNN, File) Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue. (Source: CNN, File)

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.

A Bush spokesman tweeted Monday that the president "deeply" appreciates the care and good wishes he has received.

The 41st president is 93. He posted a picture of himself Friday reading the book "George & Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story."

Bush said the book is "a wonderful walk down memory lane" and "another reminder of how lucky" he has been in life.

His wife Barbara Bush died in April at age 92. They had been married for 73 years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

