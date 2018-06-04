Family spokesman says George HW Bush leaving hospital - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Family spokesman says George HW Bush leaving hospital

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.

A Bush spokesman tweeted Monday that the president "deeply" appreciates the care and good wishes he has received.

The 41st president is 93. He posted a picture of himself Friday reading the book "George & Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story."

Bush said the book is "a wonderful walk down memory lane" and "another reminder of how lucky" he has been in life.

His wife Barbara Bush died in April at age 92. They had been married for 73 years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Police: Suspect in 4 homicides killed himself

    The Latest: Police: Suspect in 4 homicides killed himself

    Monday, June 4 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-06-04 15:38:58 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-06-04 18:12:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Paul Davenport). A Scottsdale police vehicle and crime scene tape is seen outside the Scottsdale, Ariz., building where a man was found shot to death on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Police are looking into whether this homicide is connected to the...(AP Photo/Paul Davenport). A Scottsdale police vehicle and crime scene tape is seen outside the Scottsdale, Ariz., building where a man was found shot to death on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Police are looking into whether this homicide is connected to the...
    Police say a suspect in four Phoenix area homicides that happened in a three-day period killed himself as SWAT officers entered his room at an extended stay hotel.More >>
    Police say a suspect in four Phoenix area homicides that happened in a three-day period killed himself as SWAT officers entered his room at an extended stay hotel.More >>

  • Report: 110 Confederate monuments removed in US since 2015

    Report: 110 Confederate monuments removed in US since 2015

    Monday, June 4 2018 11:18 AM EDT2018-06-04 15:18:58 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-06-04 18:12:13 GMT
    The number represents a relative handful compared with the more than 1,700 memorials that remain to hail the Southern 'lost cause.' (Source: Pixabay)The number represents a relative handful compared with the more than 1,700 memorials that remain to hail the Southern 'lost cause.' (Source: Pixabay)

    It took generations to erect all the nation's Confederate monuments, and a new report shows they're being removed at a pace of about three each month.

    More >>

    It took generations to erect all the nation's Confederate monuments, and a new report shows they're being removed at a pace of about three each month.

    More >>

  • Man run down, 50 years after killing girl in hit-and-run

    Man run down, 50 years after killing girl in hit-and-run

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:49:03 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-06-04 18:12:08 GMT
    (Sanford Police Department via AP). This undated photo released by the Sanford, Maine Police Department shows Carol Sharrow of Sanford. She is accused of driving onto the field during a baseball game in Sanford, killing Douglas Parkhurst of West Newfie...(Sanford Police Department via AP). This undated photo released by the Sanford, Maine Police Department shows Carol Sharrow of Sanford. She is accused of driving onto the field during a baseball game in Sanford, killing Douglas Parkhurst of West Newfie...
    A woman accused of driving onto a Maine baseball field during a game and striking and killing a man before trying to leave the scene is due in court Monday.More >>
    A woman accused of driving onto a Maine baseball field during a game and striking and killing a man before trying to leave the scene is due in court Monday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly