BRICS foreign ministers target Trump's tough trade action

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) - The foreign ministers of the BRICS emerging economies have criticized what they call a "new wave of protectionism," a reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's tough trade negotiations with key economic partners.
The envoys from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa referred to "unilateral measures that are incompatible with" international trade rules after a meeting Monday in the South African administrative capital of Pretoria.
The foreign ministers say Trump's measures undermine global trade and economic growth.
Trump has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from top U.S. trading partners, including Canada, Mexico and the European Union. He has threatened tariffs on up to $200 billion in Chinese imports, raising the potential for retaliation.
Trump also says U.S. farmers have been treated "unfairly" and says "that will change."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.More >>
Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.More >>
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapyMore >>
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapyMore >>
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to workMore >>
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to workMore >>
Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.More >>
Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.More >>
An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 yearsMore >>
An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 yearsMore >>
US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like LatviaMore >>
US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like LatviaMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBIMore >>
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBIMore >>