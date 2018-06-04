4 Scouts missing after summit attempt of Mount Baker volcano - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

4 Scouts missing after summit attempt of Mount Baker volcano

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, a 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) volcano in Washington state.

The Bellingham Herald reports that Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo says the missing climbers are two 13-year-old boys and two adults and part of a Scout troop from Seattle.

Elfo said the group was reported missing Sunday and a search started that afternoon.

Deputy Mark Jilk, who helps manage search and rescue operations, says the four were attempting to summit the peak on its north face.

Mount Baker is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the Canadian border and is one of the highlight peaks of the Cascade Mountain range.

The snow-capped peak can be a challenging climb. All routes to the summit feature glaciers.

Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com

