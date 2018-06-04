4 hospitalized in serious condition after Mount Baker rescue - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

4 hospitalized in serious condition after Mount Baker rescue

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE--In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, Mount Baker, Wash., is visible during a clear morning. Search and rescue officials say four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker in Washington state.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - Two Boy Scouts and two troop leaders were hospitalized in serious condition and undergoing treatment for hypothermia Monday after spending a night inside a cave high up Mount Baker in Washington state, officials said.

Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said the four sought shelter in the cave on the 10,781-foot (3,286-meter) peak after they became separated from other members of their troop, KING-TV in Seattle reported.

Mount Baker is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the Canadian border and is part of the Cascade Mountain range.

The snow-capped peak can be a challenging climb. All summit routes feature glaciers.

The 13-year-old boys and two adults were airlifted to a hospital and were being treated for hypothermia, the station said. Authorities did not identify them.

A man, a woman and two boys were in serious condition Monday afternoon at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in the city of Bellingham near the peak, spokeswoman Hilary Andrade told The Associated Press.

She said they will be transferred soon to another facility but declined to say where, citing patient privacy issues.

The four had been reported missing Sunday and a search was started that afternoon.

Sheriff's Deputy Mark Jilk, who helps manage search and rescue operations, told the Herald earlier Monday that two adults and two 13-year-old boys were using a popular route on the peak's north face.

___

Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Jimmy Fallon thanks Parkland students for schooling world

    Jimmy Fallon thanks Parkland students for schooling world

    Monday, June 4 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-06-04 12:39:02 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 6:50 PM EDT2018-06-04 22:50:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Graduates leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The senior class from Florida's Parkland high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplom...(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Graduates leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The senior class from Florida's Parkland high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplom...
    In surprise commencement speech, Jimmy Fallon personally thanks Parkland students for "choosing hope over fear.".More >>
    In surprise commencement speech, Jimmy Fallon personally thanks Parkland students for "choosing hope over fear.".More >>

  • As police close in, suspect in 4 Arizona slayings kills self

    As police close in, suspect in 4 Arizona slayings kills self

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:58 PM EDT2018-06-04 03:58:38 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 6:49 PM EDT2018-06-04 22:49:42 GMT
    (Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

    Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.

    More >>

    Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.

    More >>

  • Starbucks' Schultz mulling 'philanthropy to public service'

    Starbucks' Schultz mulling 'philanthropy to public service'

    Monday, June 4 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-06-04 20:49:08 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 6:49 PM EDT2018-06-04 22:49:56 GMT
    Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.More >>
    Starbucks says executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down later this month.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly