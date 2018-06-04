Lawyer: Bloody blanket found with dead dog after flight - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lawyer: Bloody blanket found with dead dog after flight

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) - A lawyer representing the owner of a dog that died while traveling with Delta Air Lines says a bloody blanket was among the Pomeranian's belongings.

Attorney Evan Oshan (OH'-shan) says he's awaiting the results of a necropsy on Alejandro. The dog was found dead in its carrier last Wednesday at a cargo facility at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

The dog was making a temporary stop in Michigan on its way to Newark, New Jersey, from Phoenix. It had been flying in the cargo section.

Oshan said Monday that's he puzzled by the bloody blanket. He says the dog's carrier was also washed, possibly eliminating evidence. Delta says it's reviewing what happened to Alejandro.

Oshan says the dog passed a physical before the flight from Phoenix. The owner lives in New York.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Licking cancer: US postal stamp helped fund key breast study

    Licking cancer: US postal stamp helped fund key breast study

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:08:56 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:33:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ric Feld, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2003, file photo, Rep. Stephanie Stuckey Benfield, D-Decatur, promotes the breast cancer prevention stamp from the well on the floor of the House in Atlanta. Countless breast cancer patients in the fut...(AP Photo/Ric Feld, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2003, file photo, Rep. Stephanie Stuckey Benfield, D-Decatur, promotes the breast cancer prevention stamp from the well on the floor of the House in Atlanta. Countless breast cancer patients in the fut...
    Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp.More >>
    Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp.More >>

  • Police: Suspect in 4 Phoenix-area slayings kills himself

    Police: Suspect in 4 Phoenix-area slayings kills himself

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:58 PM EDT2018-06-04 03:58:38 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:33:11 GMT
    (Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

    Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.

    More >>

    Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.

    More >>

  • Search for missing toddler ends after mother found dead

    Search for missing toddler ends after mother found dead

    Monday, June 4 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-06-04 14:59:13 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:33:06 GMT
    Authorities have called off the search for the 1-year-old son of a woman who was found buried on the upstate New York farm where she worked.More >>
    Authorities have called off the search for the 1-year-old son of a woman who was found buried on the upstate New York farm where she worked.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly