Search for missing toddler ends after mother found dead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities are ending the search of a farm for the 1-year-old son of a woman who was found buried on the New York site.
Crews spent 12 days looking for Owen Hidalgo-Calderon, who was last seen with his mother, Selena Hidalgo-Calderon on May 16. Her body was found on May 23. Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts says the mother's boyfriend has admitted to burying her, but not killing her.
The boyfriend, Everardo Donoteo-Reyes of Mexico, is charged with evidence tampering while the woman's death is under investigation. He was represented by Andrew Correia, who declined to comment.
Donoteo-Reyes is also due in federal court Monday on immigration charges. There was no immediate information on an attorney in this case.
The sheriff says they are suspending the search because investigators ran out of leads.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
