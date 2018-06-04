Search for missing toddler ends after mother found dead - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Search for missing toddler ends after mother found dead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities are ending the search of a farm for the 1-year-old son of a woman who was found buried on the New York site.

Crews spent 12 days looking for Owen Hidalgo-Calderon, who was last seen with his mother, Selena Hidalgo-Calderon on May 16. Her body was found on May 23. Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts says the mother's boyfriend has admitted to burying her, but not killing her.

The boyfriend, Everardo Donoteo-Reyes of Mexico, is charged with evidence tampering while the woman's death is under investigation. He was represented by Andrew Correia, who declined to comment.

Donoteo-Reyes is also due in federal court Monday on immigration charges. There was no immediate information on an attorney in this case.

The sheriff says they are suspending the search because investigators ran out of leads.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Licking cancer: US postal stamp helped fund key breast study

    Licking cancer: US postal stamp helped fund key breast study

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:08:56 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:33:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ric Feld, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2003, file photo, Rep. Stephanie Stuckey Benfield, D-Decatur, promotes the breast cancer prevention stamp from the well on the floor of the House in Atlanta. Countless breast cancer patients in the fut...(AP Photo/Ric Feld, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2003, file photo, Rep. Stephanie Stuckey Benfield, D-Decatur, promotes the breast cancer prevention stamp from the well on the floor of the House in Atlanta. Countless breast cancer patients in the fut...
    Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp.More >>
    Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp.More >>

  • Police: Suspect in 4 Phoenix-area slayings kills himself

    Police: Suspect in 4 Phoenix-area slayings kills himself

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:58 PM EDT2018-06-04 03:58:38 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:33:11 GMT
    (Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

    Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.

    More >>

    Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.

    More >>

  • Search for missing toddler ends after mother found dead

    Search for missing toddler ends after mother found dead

    Monday, June 4 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-06-04 14:59:13 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:33:06 GMT
    Authorities have called off the search for the 1-year-old son of a woman who was found buried on the upstate New York farm where she worked.More >>
    Authorities have called off the search for the 1-year-old son of a woman who was found buried on the upstate New York farm where she worked.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly