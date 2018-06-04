Search for missing toddler ends after lack of leads - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Search for missing toddler ends after lack of leads

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities are calling off the search for the 1-year-old son of a woman who was found buried on the upstate New York farm where she worked.

Crews spent nearly two weeks looking for Owen Hidalgo-Calderon, who was last seen with his mother, Selena Hidalgo-Calderon on May 16. Her body was found in Sodus on May 23 and her boyfriend was arrested for allegedly burying it.

The boyfriend, Everardo Donoteo-Reyes of Mexico, is charged with evidence tampering while the woman's cause of death is under investigation.

Donoteo-Reyes also faces immigration charges. He's due in federal court Monday on charges of possessing counterfeit documents and re-entering the country after being deported.

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts says they are suspending the search for the boy because investigators ran out of leads.

