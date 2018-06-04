Coast Guard ends search for 2 still missing from plane crash - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Coast Guard ends search for 2 still missing from plane crash

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) - The Coast Guard says it has completed its search of the waters off East Hampton, New York, where a private plane went down with four people aboard.

The Coast Guard says local authorities will continue the search.

The Piper Navajo went down at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, when thunderstorms were in the area.

Police identified those aboard the plane as Bernard and Bonnie Krupinski (KRUH-pin-ski) and their grandson, William Maerov (may-RAHV), all of East Hampton; and the pilot, Jon Dollard (DAHL'-lard) of Hampton Bays.

Bernard Krupinski was a builder whose clients included Martha Stewart and Billy Joel.

Two bodies were recovered but police did not identify who was found and who was still missing.

Family representatives issued a statement thanking supporters and responders.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

    'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-03 15:48:49 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-06-04 14:59:39 GMT
    (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...
    "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.More >>
    "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.More >>

  • Latino movie producer opens theaters in rural, poor areas

    Latino movie producer opens theaters in rural, poor areas

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-03 15:48:35 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-06-04 14:59:34 GMT
    (Henry A. Barrios/The Bakersfield Californian via AP). In this May 17, 2018 photo, McFarland High senior Victoria Sharp works at the food concession and is one of the high school students that acquired one of the coveted jobs at the Maya Cinemas Theate...(Henry A. Barrios/The Bakersfield Californian via AP). In this May 17, 2018 photo, McFarland High senior Victoria Sharp works at the food concession and is one of the high school students that acquired one of the coveted jobs at the Maya Cinemas Theate...
    A Latino movie producer is opening theaters in poor, rural U.S. areas that lack basic entertainment options, giving unserved audiences a chance to dream.More >>
    A Latino movie producer is opening theaters in poor, rural U.S. areas that lack basic entertainment options, giving unserved audiences a chance to dream.More >>

  • Jimmy Fallon thanks Parkland students for schooling world

    Jimmy Fallon thanks Parkland students for schooling world

    Monday, June 4 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-06-04 12:39:02 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-06-04 14:59:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Graduates leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The senior class from Florida's Parkland high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplom...(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Graduates leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The senior class from Florida's Parkland high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplom...
    In surprise commencement speech, Jimmy Fallon personally thanks Parkland students for "choosing hope over fear.".More >>
    In surprise commencement speech, Jimmy Fallon personally thanks Parkland students for "choosing hope over fear.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly