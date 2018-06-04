Amber Alert: 7-month-old abducted by registered sex offender - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Amber Alert: 7-month-old abducted by registered sex offender

(Virginia State Police via AP). This undated image provided by the Virginia State Police shows Emma Grace Kennedy, who police say was abducted Sunday, June 3, 2018, by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia. (Virginia State Police via AP). This undated image provided by the Virginia State Police shows Emma Grace Kennedy, who police say was abducted Sunday, June 3, 2018, by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.
(Virginia State Police via AP). This undated photo provided by the Virginia State Police shows Carl Kennedy. An Amber Alert was issued for a 7-month-old girl who police say was abducted by Kennedy, a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia. (Virginia State Police via AP). This undated photo provided by the Virginia State Police shows Carl Kennedy. An Amber Alert was issued for a 7-month-old girl who police say was abducted by Kennedy, a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl who police say was abducted by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.

Virginia State Police say Emma Grace Kennedy was taken by 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy, who carried a knife when he assaulted the infant's mother at a Kwik Stop.

Police have not disclosed whether Carl Kennedy and Emma Kennedy are related.

Authorities say Carl Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in North Carolina, and is currently out of jail on a $250,000 bond for drug distribution.

Kennedy is described in the police alert as a white man with gray hair, 5 foot 8 inches, weighing 170 lbs, last seen driving a gold 4-door Suzuki, with the North Carolina tag FAA-1873.

Police say he has tattoos of skulls on his forearms, an eye on the back of his right hand, a pitbull with "american bulldog" written under it on his upper right arm, and a wizard on his upper left arm.

Emma, the alert says, was last seen in a light blue onesie.

