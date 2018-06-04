Judge: 'In God We Trust' on money isn't religion endorsement - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Judge: 'In God We Trust' on money isn't religion endorsement

CHICAGO (AP) - A federal court has ruled that printing "In God We Trust" on U.S. currency doesn't amount to a religious endorsement and therefore doesn't violate the U.S. Constitution.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reports the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago made the ruling Thursday in a lawsuit brought by a self-declared Satanist, Kenneth Mayle. He argued that the motto propagates a religious view he opposes.

A lower court tossed the suit citing a Supreme Court decision that a motto on currency isn't something people display prominently and thus that people are not forced to publicly advertise views that clash with their own.

Mayle appealed to restore the suit, but the 7th Circuit refused, describing the phrase as a "historical reminder" of the nation's heritage.

___

Information from: Chicago Daily Law Bulletin , http://www.chicagolawbulletin.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Wounded RFK aide from shooting still pushing RFK legacy

    Wounded RFK aide from shooting still pushing RFK legacy

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-06-03 15:28:47 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-06-04 13:21:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018, photo, Sen. Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade holds an evidence photo of gunman Sirhan Sirhan's revolver with the eight expended shell casings found in the chamber, and the Weisel, Goldstein,...(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018, photo, Sen. Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade holds an evidence photo of gunman Sirhan Sirhan's revolver with the eight expended shell casings found in the chamber, and the Weisel, Goldstein,...
    Union leader and former Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade suffered years of depression following the assassination but now is staunchly committed to preserving RFK's legacy.More >>
    Union leader and former Robert Kennedy aide Paul Schrade suffered years of depression following the assassination but now is staunchly committed to preserving RFK's legacy.More >>

  • In key governor's races, Democrats split on education

    In key governor's races, Democrats split on education

    Sunday, June 3 2018 12:18 PM EDT2018-06-03 16:18:22 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-06-04 13:21:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE--In this Jan. 15, 2014, file photo, Colorado state Democratic Senator Mike Johnston listens to testimony during a committee hearing at the Capitol, in Denver. Education is a subterranean divide between Democrats r...(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE--In this Jan. 15, 2014, file photo, Colorado state Democratic Senator Mike Johnston listens to testimony during a committee hearing at the Capitol, in Denver. Education is a subterranean divide between Democrats r...
    In key governor's races, Democrats split on education.More >>
    In key governor's races, Democrats split on education.More >>

  • Judge: 'In God We Trust' on money isn't religion endorsement

    Judge: 'In God We Trust' on money isn't religion endorsement

    Monday, June 4 2018 7:58 AM EDT2018-06-04 11:58:50 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-06-04 13:20:06 GMT
    A federal court has ruled that printing "In God We Trust" on U.S. currency doesn't amount to a religious endorsement and therefore doesn't violate the U.S. Constitution.More >>
    A federal court has ruled that printing "In God We Trust" on U.S. currency doesn't amount to a religious endorsement and therefore doesn't violate the U.S. Constitution.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly