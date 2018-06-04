Study finds rare advance for tough-to-beat pancreatic cancer - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Study finds rare advance for tough-to-beat pancreatic cancer

This undated microscope image from USC via the NIH shows pancreatic cancer cells, nuclei in blue, growing as a sphere ...

By LINDSEY TANNER
AP Medical Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Patients with pancreatic cancer that hadn't spread lived substantially longer on a four-drug combo than on a single standard cancer drug,

It's a rare advance for a tough-to-beat cancer, and experts say it could be practice-changing for a small group of patients whose pancreatic cancer is diagnosed early enough to be removed by surgery.

Results were reported Monday at a medical meeting in Chicago.

The study tested folfirinox (fall-feer-UH-nox) against the standard treatment, Gemzar. Folfirinox combines four chemotherapy drugs.

Two-thirds of patients given folfirinox were alive after three years versus half of those given Gemzar.

Nearly 500 patients in France and Canada were enrolled.

