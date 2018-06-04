Lawmakers facing key decisions on sports betting rules

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey lawmakers are facing some key decisions Monday as they race to legalize sports betting after winning a case in the U.S. Supreme Court.
Members of the state Senate and Assembly are scheduled to take up several measures that would authorize sports betting.
They'll have to work out differences among the various proposals and make important decisions on how much the activity should be taxed.
New Jersey won a Supreme Court case last month, overturning a federal law that limited sports betting to only four states. Individual states are now free to pass laws legalizing gambling, if they desire.
New Jersey lawmakers hope to have a final bill passed and signed by the end of this week in their race to be among the first states to offer sports betting at casinos and racetracks following the court ruling. But, Delaware appears poised to be first, planning to take sports bets starting Tuesday.
At least one existing bill in New Jersey would provide the so-called "integrity fee" payments to the professional sports leagues that they are seeking to help police betting on their games. But, that provision will be stripped from any bill that advances and is ultimately approved, said Deputy Assembly Speaker John Burzichelli, a southern New Jersey Democrat.
One proposed version of the law would tax sports betting revenue at casinos and racetracks at the same 8 percent rate the casinos currently pay. An additional reinvestment obligation of 1.25 percent would be assessed, as well. That latter fee, when applied to racetrack winnings, would be used to provide payments of 0.75 percent to the municipality in which the betting operation takes place, and 0.5 percent paid to the county in which it is located.
An additional, higher tax rate is likely to be imposed on sports betting revenue won over the internet.
In addition to the Monmouth Park, Meadowlands and Freehold Raceway tracks, one bill would also make the former Atlantic City Race Course, in Mays Landing, eligible to offer sports betting - if it were to reopen. It closed in 2015 and needs significant work.
The bill is likely to include a requirement that some portion of the proceeds from sports betting be used for programs to prevent or treat compulsive gambling.
___
Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Part of the drop-off in optimism reflects growing worries about what Trump's get-tough approach on trade might do to U.S. growth prospects.More >>
Part of the drop-off in optimism reflects growing worries about what Trump's get-tough approach on trade might do to U.S. growth prospects.More >>
Congress returns to work Monday to face a House showdown over immigration while Senate Republicans are trying to stop an all-out trade war after Trump's decision to impose import tariffs on close U.S. allies.More >>
Congress returns to work Monday to face a House showdown over immigration while Senate Republicans are trying to stop an all-out trade war after Trump's decision to impose import tariffs on close U.S. allies.More >>
Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.More >>
Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.More >>
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapyMore >>
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapyMore >>
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to workMore >>
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to workMore >>
Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.More >>
Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.More >>
An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 yearsMore >>
An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 yearsMore >>
US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like LatviaMore >>
US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like LatviaMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBIMore >>
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBIMore >>