Lawmakers facing key decisions on sports betting rules

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey lawmakers are scheduled to make some key decisions as they race to legalize sports betting after winning a case in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Lawmakers in the state Senate and Assembly are scheduled Monday to take up several measures that would authorize sports betting.

They'll have to work out differences among the various proposals and make important decisions on how much the activity should be taxed.

New Jersey won a Supreme Court case last month overturning a federal law that limited sports betting to only four states. Individual states are now free to pass laws legalizing it, if they desire.

