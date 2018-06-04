Qatar acquires stake in Exxon's Argentina shale oil and gas - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Qatar acquires stake in Exxon's Argentina shale oil and gas

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - The state-owned Qatar Petroleum has signed an agreement to acquire a 30 percent stake in two Exxon Mobil affiliates in Argentina.

The agreement gives the Qatari oil and gas company shares in ExxonMobil Exploration Argentina S.R.L. and Mobil Argentina S.A. for exploration, drilling and production of unconventional shale oil and gas in Vaca Muerta in the Neuquén province in western Argentina.

Qatar Petroleum says the agreement that was signed on Sunday evening with Exxon Mobil in the capital, Doha, marks the first time the company invests in Argentina. The company did not disclose the value of the deal.

Qatar Petroleum is the world's largest producer of liquefied natural gas. The small, but wealthy Arab state shares the world's biggest gas field, located in the Persian Gulf, with Iran.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

