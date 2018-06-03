Officials urge caution as fitness buffs attempt to beat the heat

The Legislative Auditor’s Office found the City-Parish of East Baton Rouge may have violated state law when it sold two pieces of surplus real estate for less than their fair market value in land deals that raised eyebrows when they came to light in 2017.More >>
You'll be able to get your sugar fix at an upcoming Baton Rouge artisan bakery that's set to join White Star Market this month.More >>
A man was found shot to death in Baton Rouge early Monday morning, according to officials.More >>
Authorities are searching for four inmates who escaped from a law enforcement center on Sunday the St. Mary Sheriff's Office said.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.More >>
Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.More >>
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.More >>
That twist, and the crowd's reaction, has people talking.More >>
Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.More >>
A 14-year-old boy is being called a hero after rescuing his 96-year-old great-great-great aunt from a house fire early Saturday morning in the Garden City area.More >>
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.More >>
