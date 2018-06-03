Ticket service data breach disrupts music venues - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ticket service data breach disrupts music venues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Concert ticketing service Ticketfly says it's working to get its system back online after a data breach leaked users' personal information and disrupted services at live music venues.

The San Francisco firm's parent company, Eventbrite, said Sunday that the stolen information included customers' names, addresses, emails and phone numbers.

It hasn't disclosed other details, but a website that tracks data breaches says the hack affected more than 26 million user accounts.

Troy Hunt, who runs the "Have I Been Pwned?" (POHNED) website, says it's not as immediately damaging as other breaches because passwords weren't stolen.

The breach left nightclubs and other venues from Seattle to Providence, Rhode Island, scrambling for alternatives to sell tickets for upcoming shows.

Eventbrite bought rival Ticketfly for $200 million last year from music service Pandora.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

    'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-03 15:48:49 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:59:17 GMT
    (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP, File). FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star W...
    "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.More >>
    "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.More >>

  • Graduation ceremony at Florida school honors 4 slain seniors

    Graduation ceremony at Florida school honors 4 slain seniors

    Sunday, June 3 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-06-03 13:28:15 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:59:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...

    The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

    More >>

    The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

    More >>

  • Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Sunday, June 3 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-06-03 11:38:31 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:59:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    More >>

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly