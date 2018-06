Florida school to honor 4 slain seniors at graduation

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - The senior class from the Florida high school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate Sunday afternoon, with plans to honor four members slain in the attack.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High will present diplomas to the families of Nicholas Dworet, Joaquin Oliver, Meadow Pollack and Carmen Schentrup.

The ceremony for the 784 members of the Class of 2018 will be held at the BB&T Center, where the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers play. It was moved to the arena to accommodate the expected large crowd.

The Broward School District is keeping the event private. Only invited guests will be admitted and the media has been barred from inside the arena.

Fourteen students and three staff members died in the Feb. 14 attack. A former Stoneman Douglas student, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, is charged with their deaths and the wounding of 17. His attorneys have said he will plead guilty in exchange for a sentence of life without parole. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.