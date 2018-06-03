8 injured in Algeria as military plane overshoots the runway - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

8 injured in Algeria as military plane overshoots the runway

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) - Algerian television channels say eight crew members have been injured after a military aircraft overshot the runway upon landing at Biskra Airport.

Private news channels Ennahar and Dzair News are showing images of the plane, a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft, cut in half near the airport, which is 450 kilometers (280 miles) south of Algiers, the capital.

No other details have been disclosed about Sunday's accident.

In April, an Algerian military transport plane crashed just after takeoff in Boufarik, south of Algiers, killing 257 people in the North African nation's worst-ever aviation disaster.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

