Saudis seek to prevent Qatar from buying Russian missiles

PARIS (AP) - The French newspaper Le Monde is reporting that Saudi Arabia wants France to help prevent Qatar from buying a Russian air defense system.

Le Monde said it has seen a letter written by Saudi King Salman to French President Emmanuel Macron to express his "deep concerns" as Qatar is looking to purchase the S-400, Russia's most advanced air defense missile system.

Le Monde quoted the letter as saying if the missiles were to be deployed "the kingdom would be ready to take all necessary measures to eliminate this defense system, including military action."

Saudi Arabia and other Arab neighbors are embroiled in a diplomatic standoff with Qatar since last year, claiming it funds terrorism, which it denies.

The French president's office didn't immediately respond Sunday to a request for comment.

