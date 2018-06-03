Report: UK food, fuel, medicine short under 'no deal' Brexit - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Report: UK food, fuel, medicine short under 'no deal' Brexit

LONDON (AP) - British civil servants have warned of shortages of food, fuel and medicines within weeks if the U.K. leaves the European Union without a trade deal, a newspaper reported Sunday.

The Sunday Times said government officials have modeled three potential scenarios for a "no deal" Brexit: mild, severe and "Armageddon."

It said under the "severe" scenario, the English Channel ferry port of Dover would "collapse on day one" and supermarkets and hospitals would soon run short of supplies.

Britain wants to strike a deal on future trade relations with the EU before it officially leaves the bloc on March 29, 2019, but officials are also drawing up plans for negotiations ending without an agreement.

The U.K.'s Department for Exiting the European Union rejected the downbeat scenario, saying it was drawing up no-deal plans but was confident "none of this would come to pass."

Britain and the EU are aiming to strike an overall Brexit agreement by October, so parliaments in other EU nations have time to ratify it before Britain leaves the bloc.

But British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative government is split between ministers who favor a clean-break "hard Brexit," that would leave Britain freer to strike new trade deals around the world, and those who want to keep the country closely aligned to the EU, Britain's biggest trading partner.

EU leaders are frustrated with what they see as a lack of firm proposals from the U.K. over how to resolve major issues around customs arrangements and the status of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. That will be the U.K.'s only land border with the EU after Britain leaves the bloc.

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney said Saturday that the U.K. must produce "written proposals" for the border within two weeks, ahead of a June 28-29 EU summit.

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid said Sunday that the British government would have "a good set of proposals" to submit to the bloc at its June meeting.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Sunday, June 3 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-06-03 11:38:31 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 7:48 AM EDT2018-06-03 11:48:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...
    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.More >>
    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.More >>

  • Missouri governor quits in scandal, signs 'revenge porn' law

    Missouri governor quits in scandal, signs 'revenge porn' law

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-06-01 04:17:10 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 7:43 AM EDT2018-06-03 11:43:17 GMT
    (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...
    Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>
    Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>

  • Paramount scraps airing 'Heathers,' citing school violence

    Paramount scraps airing 'Heathers,' citing school violence

    Saturday, June 2 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-06-02 21:57:52 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 7:43 AM EDT2018-06-03 11:43:10 GMT
    After delaying its airing in the aftermath of February's Florida high school shooting, Paramount Network is permanently scrapping its TV reboot of the movie "Heathers.".More >>
    After delaying its airing in the aftermath of February's Florida high school shooting, Paramount Network is permanently scrapping its TV reboot of the movie "Heathers.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly